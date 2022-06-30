Position vacant: Solicitor | Health Justice Partnership

RLC is seeking a Solicitor to run our Health Justice Partnership at the Dalarinji Oral Health Clinic for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people from across NSW.

RLC works to redress inequalities in the legal system that adversely and disproportionately affect people experiencing vulnerability. The Centre pursues social change and law reform to reduce these inequalities.

Health Justice Partnerships place lawyers within health settings to reach clients who would otherwise not access legal assistance and help address health-harming legal needs. RLC is looking for a solicitor to run our partnership at the Dalarinji Oral Health Clinic (Sydney Dental Hospital), a free state-wide service for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people which works to help Close the Gap. This location was selected following extensive consultation with local area health services because of the opportunity to reach large numbers of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people experiencing vulnerability and because of the Dental Hospital’s commitment to a holistic approach to the wellbeing of patients.

This position is at the forefront of innovative service delivery, working with Sydney Dental Hospital staff and in particular the Dalarinji Clinic and an experienced social worker to provide holistic legal services. The role would suit an enthusiastic and dynamic lawyer who enjoys working with multi-disciplinary teams.

The primary responsibility of the HJP position is to provide generalist legal services, triage and referrals and casework to vulnerable clients referred by health practitioners. Areas of law include tenancy, credit & debt, victims’ compensation, stolen generations reparations, abuse in care matters, domestic violence, guardianship, family and child protection.

The worker will also undertake key stakeholder engagement activities, conduct community legal education and law reform work. The solicitor will work in collaboration with the HJP lawyer based at RPA Hospital, and may conduct outreach at other health justice and outreach locations, as required.

Redfern Legal Centre strongly encourages applications for this position from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Status: Fixed term until 30 June 2022, Part time (21 hours per week). There may be the possibility of additional hours as funding allows. Salary and benefits: $92,950 - $100,978 p.a. (RLC EA Level 6 $55,770 - $60,586 pro rata) depending on qualifications and years of equivalent experience.

Superannuation and annual leave loading is paid in addition to this and salary packaging* is available. In addition to being a flexible workplace, RLC offers a 35 hour working week, time in lieu options and a paid Christmas closure of 2 weeks (including public holidays) on top of 4 weeks annual leave.

* As a Public Benevolent Institution, Redfern Legal Centre is able to offer staff generous salary packaging options. The tax savings for a staff member choosing to take full advantage of the salary packaging option mean that their take-home salary may be increased by up to $6,000 per annum.

Applications close: Monday 9 August 2021 at 5pm

Applications that do not specifically address the selection criteria will not be considered.

Download the job pack and info for applicants below.