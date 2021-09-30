Applications for RLC's inaugural First Nations Cadetship Program are NOW OPEN!

The Redfern Legal Centre First Nations Cadetship program provides Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander law students with opportunities to gain valuable legal experience while undertaking their law degree. This program is generously supported by donors.

During their cadetship, students will work alongside Redfern Legal Centre solicitors, gaining practical legal experience and exposure to clients experiencing disadvantage.

Cadets will have an opportunity to work with three of RLC’s practice areas, choosing from Police Accountability, Tenancy, Employment, Credit & Debt, Financial Abuse, Health Justice and our International Student practice.

The cadet will receive:

practical training across a range of legal areas

experience in aspects of practice management: client intake and issues identification, ‘triage’, and managing a client caseload and court diary

skills development in legal research, writing and delivering legal advice

skills working with clients experiencing vulnerability, including trauma-informed practice

exposure to identifying strategic issues and opportunities for law reform arising from legal practice

structured mentoring and networking opportunities, and

access to training and other development opportunities, including attendance at courses and conferences.

The position will support cadets to develop the skills, experience and confidence to achieve their career aspirations in law. In addition to being mentored by highly skilled, passionate and creative lawyers, cadets will be provided with opportunities to learn about a range of career paths and provided with appropriate networking opportunities. The position will offer a unique experience for professional development, and put cadets in a strong position to advance their career in the legal profession.

Cadets undertake 18 days of employment spread over a mutually agreed period. The position will offer a unique experience for professional development, and put the individual in a good position to explore further career opportunities in the legal profession at the conclusion of their employment and their studies.

How to apply?

We are looking for applicants who:

identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander and are accepted as such in the community

are enrolled in an LLB or equivalent course in an approved Australian tertiary institution for an undergraduate degree; a combined undergraduate degree; a post graduate degree; or an Honours/Masters year as part of an undergraduate degree

have a sound academic track record

have strong communication skills

have a commitment to social justice and working with vulnerable clients

can demonstrate initiative, adaptability and problem-solving skills.

Connections to the local Redfern community are desirable, but not essential.

To apply please send a resume and a cover letter addressing the above criteria to recruitment@rlc.org.au.

Applications close 30 September 2021 at 5pm.

RLC strives to create a culturally safe environment for our clients and staff. We are a proud supporter of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.