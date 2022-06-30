Position vacant: Solicitor | Health Justice Partnership and General Practice

RLC is seeking a Solicitor to run our Health Justice Partnership at the Dalarinji Oral Health Clinic for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people from across NSW.

Redfern Legal Centre works to redress inequalities in the legal system that adversely and disproportionately affect vulnerable people. The Centre pursues social change and law reform to reduce these inequalities.

Health Justice Partnerships place lawyers within health settings to reach clients who would otherwise not access legal assistance and help address health-harming legal needs. RLC is looking for a solicitor to run our partnership at the Dalarinji Oral Health Clinic (Sydney Dental Hospital), a free state-wide service for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people which works to help Close the Gap. This location was selected following extensive consultation with local area health services because of the opportunity to reach large numbers of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people experiencing vulnerability and because of the Dental Hospital’s commitment to a holistic approach to the wellbeing of patients.

This position is at the forefront of innovative service delivery, working with Sydney Dental Hospital staff and in particular the Dalarinji Clinic and an experienced social worker to provide holistic legal services. The role would suit an enthusiastic and dynamic lawyer who enjoys working with multi-disciplinary teams.

The primary responsibility of the HJP positions are to provide generalist legal services, triage and referrals and casework to vulnerable clients referred by health practitioners. Areas of law include tenancy, credit & debt, victims’ compensation, stolen generations reparations, abuse in care matters, domestic violence, guardianship, family and child protection. The worker will also undertake key stakeholder engagement activities, conduct community legal education and law reform work. The solicitor will work in collaboration with the HJP lawyer based at RPA Hospital, and may conduct outreach at other health justice and outreach locations, as required.

Part of the role is to also provide generalist advice to clients that drop into Redfern Legal centre or whose matters fall outside our specific practice areas.

Both of these roles are currently being provided remotely. RLC provides a COVIDSafe workplace and ensures the safety of our clients, staff and volunteers. We will not return to face to face services until we can do so in a safe way.

Redfern Legal Centre strongly encourages applications for this position from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Status: This is a full time, fixed term position until 30 June 2022 but may be extended subject to funding.

Salary and benefits: $95,738 - $104,808 p.a. depending on qualifications and experience.

Vaccination: It is a requirement of employment at Redfern Legal Centre to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Superannuation and annual leave loading is paid in addition to this and salary packaging* is available. In addition to being a flexible workplace, RLC offers a 35-hour working week, time in lieu options and a paid Christmas closure of 2 weeks (including public holidays) on top of 4 weeks annual leave.

* As a Public Benevolent Institution, Redfern Legal Centre is able to offer staff generous salary packaging options. The tax savings for a staff member choosing to take full advantage of the salary packaging option mean that their take home salary may be increased by up to $6,000 per annum.

Download the information package and selection criteria below.

Applications close: 11:59pm Sunday 13 February 2022

Applications that do not specifically address the selection criteria will not be considered.