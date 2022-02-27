Position vacant: First Nations Justice Solicitor (identified position)

The Centre is seeking a First Nations Solicitor to develop and provide a new service for First Nations clients of Redfern Legal Centre.

Redfern Legal Centre works to redress inequalities in the legal system that adversely and disproportionately affect vulnerable people. The Centre pursues social change and law reform to reduce these inequalities

Redfern Legal Centre has a strong focus on providing culturally appropriate services for First Nations Clients. We have a newly developed two year Reconciliation Action Plan, a Health Justice Partnership for First Nations clients with Sydney Local Area Health District and an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Access Worker to help facilitate trusted pathways into our legal services. We strive to build and expand services dedicated to achieving social justice for First Nations people in partnership with Community Controlled Organisations.

This position suits an enthusiastic and dynamic lawyer who enjoys working with clients experiencing vulnerability, stakeholder engagement and helping to address systemic issues.

The role of this position is to:

consult with RLC staff, our local First Nations People community and relevant external organisations to identify areas of unmet legal need for First Nations people, and to design and develop a new First Nations Justice Practice that responds to that need, in partnership with Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations;

develop a set of priority issues and workplan for the practice; and

undertake a combination of advice, casework, stakeholder engagement, community legal education and law reform activities to work towards addressing identified legal need issues.

Redfern Legal Services are currently being provided remotely. RLC provides a CovidSafe workplace and ensures the safety of our clients, staff and volunteers. We will not return to face to face services until we can do so in a safe way.

This is an Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander identified position

Status: This is a full time, permanent position.

Salary and benefits: $95,738 - $104,808 p.a. depending on qualifications and experience.

Vaccination: It is a requirement of employment at Redfern Legal Centre to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19.

Superannuation and annual leave loading is paid in addition to this and salary packaging* is available. In addition to being a flexible workplace, RLC offers a 35 hour working week, time in lieu options and a paid Christmas closure of 2 weeks (including public holidays) on top of 4 weeks annual leave.

* As a Public Benevolent Institution, Redfern Legal Centre is able to offer staff generous salary packaging options. The tax savings for a staff member choosing to take full advantage of the salary packaging option mean that their take home salary may be increased by up to $6,000 per annum​​.

This is an Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander identified position. Redfern Legal Centre considers that being Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander is a genuine occupational requirement under s 14 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977 (NSW). The filling of this position is intended to constitute a special/equal opportunity measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth).

Applications close: 11:59pm, Sunday 27 February 2022.

Applications that do not specifically address the selection criteria will not be considered.

Download the information package and selection criteria below.